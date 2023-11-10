Friday, November 10, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Reader’s Opinion | Biases in thinking explain our behavior

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 9, 2023
in World Europe
0
Reader’s Opinion | Biases in thinking explain our behavior

The ecological choices of others can challenge a person’s established thinking and identity.

Jussi S. Heinonen wondered, why people who make ecological choices are belittled (HS Opinion 7.11.). It’s about thinking biases that protect people.

People often want the world around them to remain predictable and the same, and in everyday life they look for ideas and information that support their own views. We often don’t have the time to think about information that questions our own views. This is called confirmation bias.

When an ecologically functioning person acts in a different way than we do ourselves, it may disturb our own thinking or even our identity. When we perceive or interpret that an ecologically active person wants to challenge our identity and our choices, we may react to it by, for example, getting angry, feeling guilty or belittling ecological choices.

Information alone often does not lead to a change in behavior. You can attract a friend to become a vegetarian by bypassing the protective mechanisms of thinking, for example by offering delicious vegetarian food. Biases in thinking also explain why we don’t change our behavior, even though it would be best for all of us for all reasonable reasons.

See also  Hockey Anton Lundell’s two goals winged Florida to a crushing victory in the NHL

Kaisu Paulanto

neuropsychologist, clinical mental health psychologist

Nurmijärvi

The reader’s opinions are speeches written by HS readers, which have been selected and edited by the HS editorial staff. You can leave an opinion piece or familiarize yourself with the principles of writing at the address www.hs.fi/kiryotamielipidekeisuis/.

#Readers #Opinion #Biases #thinking #explain #behavior

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
American astronaut Frank Borman, captain of Apollo 8, has died

American astronaut Frank Borman, captain of Apollo 8, has died

Recommended

No Result
View All Result