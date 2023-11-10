Reader’s Opinion | Biases in thinking explain our behavior

The ecological choices of others can challenge a person’s established thinking and identity.

Jussi S. Heinonen wondered, why people who make ecological choices are belittled (HS Opinion 7.11.). It’s about thinking biases that protect people.

People often want the world around them to remain predictable and the same, and in everyday life they look for ideas and information that support their own views. We often don’t have the time to think about information that questions our own views. This is called confirmation bias.

When an ecologically functioning person acts in a different way than we do ourselves, it may disturb our own thinking or even our identity. When we perceive or interpret that an ecologically active person wants to challenge our identity and our choices, we may react to it by, for example, getting angry, feeling guilty or belittling ecological choices.

Information alone often does not lead to a change in behavior. You can attract a friend to become a vegetarian by bypassing the protective mechanisms of thinking, for example by offering delicious vegetarian food. Biases in thinking also explain why we don’t change our behavior, even though it would be best for all of us for all reasonable reasons.

Kaisu Paulanto

neuropsychologist, clinical mental health psychologist

Nurmijärvi

