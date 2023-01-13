Reader’s Opinion | Being lonely is not wrong

Asking what’s up can be one of your most important wellness actions of the year.

in Helsingin Sanomat has been discussed in recent days about loneliness. And that’s a really good thing: without a conversation, we’ll never break the Taboo related to loneliness. However, loneliness is often still the dark thing that is better not to say out loud, like the nickname Lonely (HS Opinion 4.1.) wrote: saying it publicly is worse than being alone.

It shouldn’t be like this. Too many people persevere alone because loneliness is too difficult to talk about. It’s too hard to admit – sometimes even to yourself. In this case, the threshold to seek help also increases. After all, then the matter would be granted not only to himself but also to the entity offering support or a loved one. Sometimes we can also be misunderstood, which can be seen, for example, in the fact that we mix empowering solitude (yes: each of us needs a suitable amount of solitude as well) with harmful loneliness, which no one voluntarily wishes for themselves.

We might secretly hope that someone would understand what we’re talking about without asking. Or that if we persevere long enough, loneliness will ease itself. Unfortunately, that rarely happens. Loneliness can be affected, but it is often easier to make lasting changes when you can think about things together with someone else.

Loneliness is experienced enormously in our society, but we still sensitively perceive loneliness as a personal failure, our own cause or a sign of our defect, which can never be changed. Could it be that there is something fundamentally wrong with hundreds of thousands of Finns because they feel lonely? Hardly.

Nickname Yksinäinen asked in his writing: “How exactly could you reduce the stigma associated with loneliness this year?” I want to agree with this question, encourage and even challenge everyone to gather the courage to talk about loneliness by its true name, to talk more about loneliness and to do small actions to meet fellow human beings. Asking what’s up can be one of your most important wellness actions of the year.

Annina Lindberg

project manager, Nyyti ry, Loneliness work in higher education institutions project

