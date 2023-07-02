Reader’s Opinion | Because of my child’s illness, I have lost faith in society’s safety nets

With my child was diagnosed with a rare, serious illness shortly after birth, due to which he will be under special medical care for the rest of his life. With the help of surgeries, treatment and his daily, permanent and multi-drug medication, at best he can live a somewhat healthy life.

The new government program outlines that special medical treatment will be emphasized in health care fee increases. When my child was small, the outpatient clinic fees for special care were around twenty euros. Now, for a long time, the payment has been more than forty euros at a time. The government’s program increases inequality by emphasizing the very group that is already in an unequal position.

Long-term illnesses increase not only the individual’s risk of poverty but also the poverty risk of the sick child’s family. I know it firsthand, because family care is still reflected in my pension savings and has affected my employment.

The possible compensation of the drug deductible does not remove the effect of a full increase in the value added tax on drugs. My child also has medicines prescribed by doctors, which are not covered by Kela compensation, and which do not accumulate payment ceilings. I know that the disease that affects the immune response causes him to be absent due to illness. The regular check-ups required by the disease bring more challenges to both studies and work.

“ Long-term illnesses increase the family’s risk of poverty.

About my child has only recently come of age, but for years I have been able to answer his concerns about how he can cope as an adult. He doesn’t only talk about rising costs, but he also talks about the rush of hospitals, his employment and people’s attitudes. I comfort him that we will help him, but the child knows very clearly that parents cannot be of help forever.

When my child was born, I had a strong belief in the Finnish welfare society and the society’s functioning safety net. Letting go of this illusion was one of the most difficult things when we were suddenly slapped face to face with the lack of resources in medical care and the often humiliating spiral of bureaucracy.

More more than anything else, I would like to be able to tell my child from the bottom of my heart that ultimately there is a social safety net that accepts yes and does it in such a way that a person can maintain a sense of his human dignity. But the truth is that my child has been reading society’s message about expenses and resources all his life. What do I answer him when he asks again what is his value in the eyes of this society?

Disappointed mother

We publish the writing

exceptionally with a nickname.

The reader’s opinions are speeches written by HS readers, which are selected and delivered by the HS editors. You can leave an opinion piece or familiarize yourself with the principles of writing at the address www.hs.fi/kiryotamielipidekeisuis/.