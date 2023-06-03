Reader’s Opinion | Basic health care must be strengthened with researched information

Finland’s crisis-ridden health care has been proposed to be repaired with actions that are often based only on faith or the impression that the method works.

Reign period The progress of social security reform has brought attention-grabbing openings to the fore. One of them was the article published by HS on May 31 “For a private doctor for 20 euros?” Kela’s CEO Outi Antila believes that by compensating citizens’ private sector doctor visits significantly more than before, treatment queues would be shortened and the model would pay for itself.

The development of medicine and health care must be based on researched information. However, Finland’s crisis-ridden health care has been proposed to be repaired with actions that are often based only on faith or the impression that the method works. In addition to the Kela CEO’s presentation, the use of service vouchers for private general practitioner visits, digital clinics operating solely in a digital environment, or team models that shake up the entire health center’s operating culture have been proposed, among other things. It is unclear what the effectiveness of the proposed measures will be.

Mere belief or impression that a method works is not a sufficient reason to spend public money on it. Finland’s primary health care should be developed using methods that have been studied to improve cost development and the effectiveness of treatment for the benefit of the patient.

“ Mere belief or impression that a method works is not a sufficient reason to spend public money on it.

We support the continuity of care model according to the Omalääkäri 2.0 report commissioned by the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health, which is based on scientific research evidence. Admittedly effective means are increasing the positions of permanent doctors in primary care, increasing the number of auxiliary staff, securing the continuity of care and making the working conditions of primary care staff more reasonable.

Individual visits to the general practitioner are not important in managing queues or costs in the public sector. On the other hand, continuity of care and appropriate division of labor in a multi-professional primary care office have been researched as effective ways to promote the appropriate use of services, cost-effectiveness, patient satisfaction and the well-being of primary care workers. The actual corrective measures must start from the grassroots level and not given from above or idealized by foreign examples.

Elina Miettola, Tampere

Elina Paloniemi, Rovaniemi

Päivi Slama, Turku

Antti J. Saari, Kaustinen

general medicine specialists and board members of the Finnish General Practitioners Association

The reader’s opinions are speeches written by HS readers, which are selected and delivered by the HS editors. You can leave an opinion piece or familiarize yourself with the principles of writing at the address www.hs.fi/kiryotamielipidekeisuis/.