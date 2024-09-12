Reader’s Opinion | Barracks Square opens the possibility to restore a piece of history

Reader’s opinion|Returning the guard hall to Kasarmitori would be a reasonable and sustainable solution.

in Helsinki the replacement of the commercial building located at Kasarmitori with a new three-story building is planned. The plan has aroused criticism among experts and residents of the area (HS 10.9.). The new building is completely inappropriate for the historical market. The facade solution does not respect the surrounding building stock, but downright despises it.

It is clear that the temporary business building completed in 1960 has reached the end of its useful life. Instead of replacing one box with another, Kasarmitori offers an excellent opportunity to restore the art nouveau-style Kaartin hall that was previously located on the site (HS 9.3.2015 ). The original building is not only harmonious but also respects the historical and aesthetic values ​​of the market area.

Over the past few years, many buildings completed in the second half of the last century have been demolished in the city, which once met the fate of many houses representing revival styles or Art Nouveau. Opportunities to restore old buildings have opened up, for example, on Mannerheimintie (HS 7.12.2022) as well as in Kasarmitor previously (HS 7.3.2015, HS 25 May 2015 ). However, these have not been addressed or seriously discussed.

Riku Rauhala

student, Helsinki

