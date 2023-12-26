Reader's Opinion | Banks are squatting their customers

When you need to go to an online bank, you have to deliver a series of different tricks.

Today the service operations of large and central banks have become completely incomprehensible. Bank branches are closed and online banking is difficult to use. Disadvantages especially affect elderly people.

When you need to go to an online bank, you have to perform a series of different tricks. The robot has replaced the bank teller, and that is a big problem for the ever-growing number of seniors. How to get access to your own money? Has the bank become our master, for whom we collect money, but from whom it is difficult to withdraw it for our own use?

It should be noted that the elderly do not necessarily have a smartphone or even a computer. You should be able to manage your finances at the bank counter. It's about paying bills and tracking account information.

Why have banks closed their doors? Are they afraid that robbers will come in the style of the Wild West to empty the cash register and the bank vault? Or has the corona pandemic been left behind in the banks: are we afraid of the bank staff being infected by the bugs? A new phenomenon is that payment terminals in supermarkets have also been discontinued.

Our society is becoming too digitalized, which also causes a serious security risk. Secure and durable communication connections and systems that can withstand hybrid attacks are needed.

It is also necessary to have a human-friendly banking system in the country, which in practice means manned bank branches in cities and other large agglomerations. At least they work on certain days and times.

Juhani Susineva

doctor of philosophy, Kerava

The reader's opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and edited by the HS editorial team. You can leave an opinion piece or familiarize yourself with the principles of writing at the address www.hs.fi/kiryotamielipidekeisuis/.