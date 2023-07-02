Reader’s Opinion | Baby savings account for your everyday investments

A savings account would be a nest egg for the baby in the future.

Prime minister The government of Petteri Orpo (kok) is investigating the possibility of implementing a savings account for newborns, where the state makes the first investment as part of the maternity package. This worthwhile idea of ​​your everyday saving and investing. It would be a nest egg for the baby in the future.

Finanssiala ry proposed to the government negotiators that the state donates, for example, 300 euros to each baby, which must be invested in a stock savings account, investment fund or investment insurance. During the current birth period, this would be an annual investment of around 14 million euros.

Supplier Maija Aalto put forward the proposal in her column (HS 28.6.). Aalto thought that it would be a nightmare for low-income families, because according to the current law, the equity savings account of minors affects the income support the family receives. Aalto made it clear that this point of view has not been known. If Aalto bases his ideas on social media discussions, then as a reminder that the government’s program has fortunately not been negotiated in social media circles.

“ The effect of the child’s savings account on income support has been known to the proponents and supporters of the proposal.

A child the effect of the savings account on income support has been known to the proponents and supporters of the proposal. This has also been noted in Säätytalo’s board meetings, and that is why the proposal goes for further clarification.

According to Finanssiala ry, the nest egg donated to the baby must not affect the income support. There will definitely be a solution to this during the drafting of the law. Fortunately, laws can be changed.

It is very necessary to highlight the various effects of social reforms. However, I hope that the reforms will not be painted in such dark colors in advance that they create an unjustified image of horror for some.

Tuomo Yli-Huttula

director, Finanssiala ry

