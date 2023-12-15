Reader's Opinion | Availability and continuity of care is vital for pensioners

Pensioners are worried about the transfer of responsibility more and more from society to families.

Helsingin sanomat newspaper has in recent months published excellent articles from different areas of the war, which have directed the discussion not only to the problems, but also to future solutions. On behalf of the pensioners, I highlight the editorial “The private doctor model would benefit everyone” (HS 30.10.) and the writing “Society is rapidly abandoning the elderly” (HS 11.12.). These articles have received a lot of positive feedback from pensioners.

The main users of primary healthcare are the 1.6 million senior citizens, for whom the availability and continuity of care are vital. Although we have well-functioning health centers, the mainstream is that treatment relationships are very short. In most cases, each visit has a different doctor. As a result of the recession of the 1990s, the private medical system that was in use was brought down. Now, in the welfare area solution, it is possible to build a functioning, encouraging and up-to-date personal physician system. It also requires flexible population responsibility and a professional model.

Regarding care, home-like forms of care, such as family care and community living, where the voluntary activities of pension organizations could play an important role, have come up in the discussion. The future solutions for family care and home care have been left to little discussion. The pendulum movement between society's responsibility and individual responsibility is swinging towards a stronger emphasis on individual responsibility even in the solutions of the government program.

Pensioners are worried about the transfer of responsibility more and more from society to families, without developing adequate forms of support and cooperation. Pensioners want welfare regions and municipalities to take more responsibility in the future. The most well-off third of pensioners supports increasing the responsibility of pensioners themselves.

The view of the pensioners reflects their enormous work contribution to children and grandchildren and family care. Half of the caregivers covered by municipal contracts are pensioners, not to mention about 400,000 caregiver cases, of which more than 60 percent are pensioners.

Raimo Ikonen

chairman

Eetu ry, the interest organization of pensioners' associations

