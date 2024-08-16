Reader’s Opinion | Autism should be given a realistic picture

Reader’s opinion|If autism is not treated as a disease or a disorder, then there is no support for it either.

Diagnosed with Asperger’s Ahti Hietanen wrote (HS Opinion 12.8,)that autism is not a disability. This may very well be true for some, but I personally experience autism specifically as a disability, as a disease. In the media, the perspective of these people is almost completely absent, and autism is often treated through pink lenses. So far, the only exception to this has been Ylen On the spectrum-series.

For example, I myself cannot eat normally because of autism. Or to move around and be with people or to do anything at all that isn’t sitting on a computer playing video games. Due to eating problems, I am constantly on the verge of being underweight. I attend school lightly. I have been exempted from physical education since the fourth grade because I am unable to participate in normal physical activity with others. I will probably never be able to study beyond the second degree or go to work. Does this sound like a superpower?

These were examples only from my own life. According to international studies, only about autistics about 30 percent are in working life. I don’t think this other 70 percent want to be called “neuromultiple”—a term used to make autism sound like a pink superpower. Other similar terms are, for example, “neurominority” and “neurodiversity” used by Hietasenki.

Society also cannot adapt to autistic people endlessly, because every autistic person is different, and everyone has different needs. Someone is on a disability pension after primary school, another will become a billionaire.

If autism is not treated as a disease or a disorder, then there is no support for it either. At school, I have support measures such as physiotherapy, and I can make presentations directly to the teacher or in writing without a video. If, in the eyes of society, I were just a “neuromultiple woman” instead of disabled, I wouldn’t have any of these support measures.

Does that sound like improving the rights of autistic people?

Julia

