Reader’s Opinion | Authorities should stop using Twitter

July 31, 2023
Opinion|Reader’s opinion

The values ​​of the service no longer correspond to Finnish values.

Governmental and municipal institutions such as the police and the State Council cannot continue to use the volatile and unstable X, formerly Twitter, for communication purposes. The values ​​of the service piloted by Elon Musk no longer correspond to the values ​​of Finland. It would be high time to develop a similar domestic service for official use, which would reach as many Finns as possible.

Good morning Alder

student, Helsinki

The reader’s opinions are speeches written by HS readers, which are selected and delivered by the HS editors. You can leave an opinion piece or familiarize yourself with the principles of writing at the address www.hs.fi/kiryotamielipidekeisuis/.

