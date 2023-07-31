Reader’s Opinion | Authorities should stop using Twitter

The values ​​of the service no longer correspond to Finnish values.

Governmental and municipal institutions such as the police and the State Council cannot continue to use the volatile and unstable X, formerly Twitter, for communication purposes. The values ​​of the service piloted by Elon Musk no longer correspond to the values ​​of Finland. It would be high time to develop a similar domestic service for official use, which would reach as many Finns as possible.

Good morning Alder

student, Helsinki

