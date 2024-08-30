Reader’s Opinion | Authentic nature should be able to be enjoyed close to home

Reader’s opinion|Human health and biodiversity cannot withstand the fact that the only patches of nature are located a car ride away in various protected areas.

Our relationship with nature is changing, but not painlessly. The way in which traditional ways of using nature – forestry, fishing and hunting – have become more efficient requires a change in attitudes and legislation. As the understanding of the vulnerability of nature and the consequences of climate change brought about by research increases, it becomes more and more clear how unsustainable we are on a path.

When There is not a single viable forest habitat in southern Finland, 40,000 kilometers of streams have been drained, 5.5 million hectares of swamps have been drained and every ninth species is endangered, there are no more magic tricks to maintain the illusion of a healthy nature. Absurdly, people who are genuinely concerned about our common environment are labeled as activists or at least conservationists, when it would be more rational to include responsibility in all activities.

In industries based on the utilization of nature, the crossing of a raw stream or the nature and landscape effects of open-cut areas do not weigh more than beautiful words in the strategy of maximum dividend distribution ability. Because of the excesses, the acceptability of the entire forestry industry is being tested. When traditional berry and mushroom places no longer exist, the indignation is personal.

“ There is no well-being without nature.

Over half of Finland’s gross national income is based on the utilization of natural capital. However, the state’s negative economic development has not been reversed by draining or minimizing forest protection, instead of bulk production we need know-how, processing value and better margins. If the loss of natural capital were taken into account, we would be in the freezing cold.

Statutory limits must be set for the intensity of land use. Human health and biodiversity cannot withstand the fact that the only patches of nature are located a car ride away in various protected areas. The clearing of middle-aged plantation forests cannot be justified by combating climate change, when 59 percent of the wood’s dry matter is used for energy (2021) and the carbon sink of the entire land use sector has practically disappeared.

Many dream of moving to the country, where living would be affordable and good telecommunication connections would enable remote work. Attitudes that belittle the intrinsic value of nature and the spoiling of landscapes do not encourage this, but the desolation and desolation of the countryside continue.

The mind rests in a wonderful natural environment. In addition to the works of our well-known artists, the huge number of visitors to the national parks tells us about this. Exercising outdoors is a public health issue.

Nature tourism goes far and often beyond the borders of the country, when a sustainable way of life would require that one could have authentic nature experiences in one’s own surroundings, without a car and an airplane.

We have to do better. Finland has the potential to be an international nature and nature tourism country: we don’t have mountains, but we do have wolverines, red deer, bluetails, marshes, lakes and fells. As a country of natural resources, we are regressing into a developing country.

Anssi Vainikka

doctor of philosophy, professor, conservationist, Joensuu

Johannes Vierula

master of economics, nature enthusiast, Helsinki

Tuomas Mutane

Doctor of Technology, member of the Vantaa Urban Environment Board (vihr), Vantaa

The reader’s opinions are speeches written by HS readers, which are selected and delivered by the HS editors. You can leave an opinion piece or familiarize yourself with the principles of writing at the address www.hs.fi/kiryotamielipidekeisuis/