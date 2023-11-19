Reader’s Opinion | Attention should be paid to the garden design of daycare centers

Kindergarten yards are significant everyday operating environments, and they should support children’s psychological and physical well-being.

The big ones daycare units have sparked a debate about the fulfillment of the child’s best interests. In addition to the challenges presented, the centralization of early childhood education in large units has implications for kindergarten yard planning and urban planning.

As designers of outdoor spaces for learning environments, we want to create the best possible environment for children. We are concerned about the current trend of giant kindergartens and the lack of contact with nature in the yards. We believe that smaller neighborhood kindergartens offer children better opportunities to grow up in a safe and calm environment.

Kindergartens yards are significant everyday operating environments, and they should support children’s psychological and physical well-being. Yards should be stimulating and safe environments that support learning, interaction and growth. The size of the yard area used by the daycare center is recommended in the RT instruction card to be 20 square meters per space. In tight spaces, however, the dimensions of the yard are often compromised, which means that the kindergarten yard and its vegetation are exposed to particularly heavy wear. On the other hand, it can be questioned whether the yard sized for a large unit meets the above-mentioned goals even in its full size.

Children’s different needs must be taken into account, and the yard must offer sheltered places to calm down alongside play and exercise. The implementation of yards using nature-based solutions contributes to the realization of the set goals. Natural materials, vegetation and the utilization of stormwater provide stimulation and allow children to come into contact with nature.

In addition to the playground, the effects are also reflected in a wider area. There have already been situations where there are not enough large plots of land in the middle of the urban structure to meet the dimensions and produce a high-quality environment. It is therefore more flexible to place smaller daycare centers in an already existing urban structure close to the children’s residences.

What in larger units, early childhood education is concentrated, the more likely it is that parents bring their children to care by car. In this way, the space requirements of the sanctuaries and the amount of traffic increase, which causes emissions, noise nuisance and problems in terms of traffic safety. This also has an impact on practicing the child’s movement skills. Local daycare centers support short trips to daycare center on foot and by bike. This way, the child learns to move around in the city from an early age, which is important in terms of learning to move independently.

Even if the large units bring savings to the city from one point of view, it would be worth thinking about the costs at which decisions are made. Cities should reevaluate the dimensions of daycare centers from a broader perspective.

Iida Juurinen

Hertta Åland

Anni Järvitalo

landscape architects and parents of young children

