Reader’s Opinion | At the Olympic Games, scoring points is a tough feat

Reader’s opinion|Finland’s traditional successful sports are extremely competitive.

Mika Falck criticize (HS Opinion 11.8.) appropriately, the disaster speech concerning the Finnish Olympic team. Finland’s traditional successful sports are extremely competitive. Finland is a small nation, and every point is a hard performance.

If success in sports will continue to be measured only in medals, Finland should invest in marginal sports competed in few countries, which may become Olympic sports in the future. In the medal tables, sports are no longer separated.

In terms of public health and humanity, the most reasonable thing is of course to focus resources on softer physical activity. The price of this is a smaller medal catch, but when you think about it rationally, that price is quite small, even non-existent.

Jarno Hietalahti

Doctor of Philosophy

Jyväskylä

The reader’s opinions are speeches written by HS readers, which are selected and delivered by the HS editors. You can leave an opinion piece or familiarize yourself with the principles of writing at the address www.hs.fi/kiryotamielipidekeisuis/.