Reader’s Opinion | At least give the elderly people real plates

On television news 22.5. a glimpse of the old man’s meal was shown, perhaps accidentally. The diner had to eat his portion from the package. How many decision-makers would eat their daily meals like this? I bet none.

Why is the elderly fed like a pig from a trough? That’s what this kind of packaging is like. The plate is missing. In restaurants, food is served on porcelain plates, i.e. in restaurants that serve better food. Have the service houses reduced the price of these cardboard portions? Porcelain plates may cost a hundred times more, but they are used for decades. Is there any service building that does not have a dishwasher? Who can calculate whether service centers are wasting their money?

Eija Saha

Helsinki

The reader’s opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and edited by the HS editorial board. You can leave an opinion piece or familiarize yourself with the principles of writing at the address www.hs.fi/kiryotamielipidekeisuis/.