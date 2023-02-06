Reader’s Opinion | As a new teacher, my endurance is at its limit

Challenging situations come up at school constantly – if someone doesn’t have their pants on, the technology gets annoying.

I started in January, work at a school whose students, fortunately, come from well-to-do families that value education. In the seven classes I teach, group sizes are exceptionally moderate (16–23 students). In almost all groups, however, there are varying degrees of support decisions or diagnoses, in some cases several.

The going is sometimes a bit wild, and my groups are not even more difficult than usual. It is difficult to get substitutes for one of the school’s classes. During the substitutes’ classes, the class is so restless that the commotion reaches two floors.

Challenging situations at school come up all the time – if someone doesn’t have pants on the ankles, the technology gets angry and messages rain down on Wilma. Taking care of all this makes the staff’s days long. Then try to meet all the close to 150 students you teach.

With some groups, I should have another adult in the class to help. This happens two-thirds of the time. It’s up to luck and my skills – a trained yellowbill but a yellowbill nonetheless – that I can handle these classes. It’s a different matter how long it takes to get by, when even your own work goes into overtime. Fortunately, I don’t have, for example, the responsibilities of a class supervisor on top of teaching.

The feeling of inadequacy constantly threatens. Only a supportive and caring work community can save you from that. However, the increase in teacher burnout cannot be news to anyone anymore. When the entire working community gets tired, even a new teacher is easily left without sufficient support. So it’s no wonder that many of my acquaintances think about changing fields immediately after graduation or already during their studies.

This against the background, it is absurd when you want to increase the number of educated personnel primarily by increasing the starting places at universities. At this rate, the money used for university education goes down the drain, when the educated can’t afford to stay in the industry.

In addition, there are already difficulties in attracting students to the field of education who are suitable as teachers. At least in the area of ​​early childhood education, places have remained unfilled in the past few years.

