Reader's Opinion | Artificial intelligence to help child protection

Sote areas could make the everyday life of overburdened workers much easier by using artificial intelligence without prejudice.

Social sector employees are constantly busy and the working day of child protection professionals is spent reporting on client meetings. Dissertation researcher Ninja Kajas propose (HS 4.3.) giving volunteers the task of documenting the meetings, so that the employee has time to meet the children face-to-face.

Instead of volunteers, it would be better to rely on artificial intelligence. Artificial intelligence is already used in many companies to prepare meeting minutes and notes. It does a good job and is guaranteed to comply with the duty of confidentiality.

Sote areas could make the everyday life of overburdened workers much easier by using artificial intelligence without prejudice.

Minna Hautamäki

Järvenpää

The reader's opinions are speeches written by HS readers, which are selected and delivered by the HS editors. You can leave an opinion piece or familiarize yourself with the principles of writing at the address www.hs.fi/kiryotamielipidekeisuis/.