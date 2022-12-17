Reader’s Opinion | Artificial intelligence shakes up student assessment

With the help of artificial intelligence, it is possible to create essays and other written works that are not necessarily distinguishable from human creation.

Artificial intelligence the development in recent years has been staggering. It is clear that artificial intelligence will have a significant impact on student evaluation. Artificial intelligence helps students and teachers, as it is able to provide students with personal feedback and support, as well as handle teachers’ long-winded and time-consuming assessment tasks.

Artificial intelligence also brings challenges to evaluation, one of the biggest being the possibility of fraud. With the help of artificial intelligence, it is possible to create essays and other written works that are not necessarily distinguishable from human creation. Consequently, it is difficult for teachers to recognize and prevent plagiarism, which may weaken the trust between the teacher and the students.

Another challenge is that artificial intelligence reproduces distorted attitudes and causes discrimination. Artificial intelligence algorithms are only as good as the data they are trained on, and if the data is biased, the algorithms become biased as well. This can lead to unequal treatment of minority students in particular.

Because of these challenges, it is important that educators and policymakers support the development and use of AIs that are open, fair, and unbiased. Strong trust between teachers and students, as well as continuous dialogue and cooperation between different groups, is also required to ensure that AI benefits all students.

Although the use of artificial intelligence in assessment offers opportunities to improve the quality and efficiency of education, it is important that we look at its challenges and pitfalls openly, and prepare for the necessary measures to guarantee all students equal opportunities to succeed.

Except for the first and last sentences, this opinion was written by an AI.

Laura Ketonen

university teacher, University of Jyväskylä

