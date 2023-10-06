Reader’s Opinion | Artificial intelligence is a big challenge for teachers

Higher education teachers need artificial intelligence pedagogy.

Digitality and artificial intelligence are here to stay in both society and education. Helsingin Sanomat covered in September (12.9. and 15.9.) digitization of elementary schools in both Sweden and Finland. In Sweden, the plan is to reduce the use of digital devices and increase the number of paper textbooks, while in Finland, digital tools are seen as an addition that develops teaching and provides skills for a future society that is increasingly digital.

In basic education, digital management is still easy, because the teaching is face-to-face teaching. But in higher education, the situation is completely different, as more and more degrees are completed partially or completely online.

Artificial intelligence, online teaching and especially online degrees challenge the competence of teachers and the reliability of student evaluations. The whole pedagogy changes completely. It should not be about how we prevent plagiarism, but about how we are able to teach students to use the opportunities brought by artificial intelligence honestly and evaluate their performance.

If we succeed, the quality of education will improve and competence will increase, but if we fail, more and more degrees will be created with the help of artificial intelligence, but students’ competence will decrease.

It is a huge pedagogical change. An individual teacher cannot overcome this challenge alone. We would urgently need a common nationwide refresher course for teachers in artificial intelligence pedagogy.

Kaukola Ulla

teacher at the University of Applied Sciences, Vantaa

