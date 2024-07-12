Reader’s Opinion | Artificial intelligence could free up the teacher’s time to meet the students

Reader’s opinion|Soon AI will be integrated into everything we do in schools and workplaces, and we won’t even notice we’re using it.

in Helsingin Sanomat there has been a discussion about the use of artificial intelligence in the creation of learning materials (HS Mielipide 5.6. and 21.5., HS 6.5.). Although artificial intelligence can certainly enhance the production of learning materials, it would be worthwhile to focus on the bigger picture: how teaching and learning will change with the help of artificial intelligence – and how it will change, for example, the role of the teacher.

Could the teacher’s time be channeled even more to helping students and supporting learning, when artificial intelligence can already lecture out loud in very natural language on any subject? Artificial intelligence can also already check simple tasks done by students based on photos – in any language – and give feedback on mistakes. Of course, it is not about replacing teachers with artificial intelligence, and it should not be pursued, but about freeing up time for routine work to meet and support students more personally.

The Board of Education is currently preparing artificial intelligence recommendations and the recommendations should be available during this year – good. I hope they keep up with the pace of technological development.

For now, the situation with artificial intelligence in working life and schools is somewhat the same as it was in the 1990s with regard to the internet: artificial intelligence still needs to be introduced separately in the same way that an internet connection had to be established separately with a modem. However, soon artificial intelligence will be integrated into everything we do in schools and workplaces, and we will no longer notice that we are using it, in the same way that the internet is always on automatically.

In free time, the change has already taken place with artificial intelligence working in the background of Google or Instagram, for example, without paying attention to it. In schools, it is worth rethinking operating methods completely with a bold hand alongside small improvements.

Juho Nevalainen

CTO, Sofigate