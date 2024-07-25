Reader’s Opinion | Arranging close care is a struggle

Reader’s opinion|Turning homes into extensions of the hospital is not a viable solution.

Finnish Medical Association executive director Janne Aaltonen wrote (HS Vierakynä 18.7.) that healthcare needs more purposeful guidance from the state. He also stated that a long-term plan is needed to guide social and health services, which the parliament would also participate in making.

The shortcomings of basic healthcare have been shown to me this summer in the role of a patient’s relative. My loved one’s care in itself has been good, but its comprehensive organization and information flow are lame. Money drives the action. However, in the short term, several measures seem to increase costs.

It is good to concentrate specialized care in large units with sufficient staff. Centralizing basic health care and giving up real estate is absurd. We need more facilities where patients can recover after surgery or other demanding treatment in the ward.

Simultaneously when we talk about nurse training, it is considered that the relative is able to take care of a patient recovering from surgery, connected to tubes and devices at home. The pressure on home care is great, and relatives are blamed. The relative may still be working, he may be elderly and sick, or he may have small children of his own.

When an immobile or multi-ill patient is sent home to “recover”, the overall success of the medical treatment is not taken into account. First, a demanding treatment procedure is performed, after which the patient is sent home. Concrete instructions on how the relative should act are not always given sufficiently.

Healing is more uncertain in home care than in a ward. Money is wasted when treatment is neglected. At least in cases requiring short-term recovery, recovery should take place in the department.

In our population there are more and more elderly or seriously ill people. It is absurd to dismantle institutional care. In terms of overall functionality, it would be better if the relatives of those affected could go to work and not get exhausted. Turning homes into extensions of the hospital is not a viable solution. My experience is that arranging care is a struggle. Getting decent care should not depend on whether the loved one can afford to call many different operators. Confidence in healthcare must be restored.

Do we really need parallel healthcare systems? They eat each other’s resources. An in-house doctor model would be necessary.

Social security services used to be the municipalities’ biggest expenditure item. One could have assumed that the municipal tax rates would have plunged downwards when social security services were transferred to the state. Why didn’t this happen? Should social security areas have been given the right to tax and a tax ceiling imposed on municipalities?

Leena Pekola

Pori

