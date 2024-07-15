Reader’s Opinion | Architecture really reflects our values

Reader’s opinion|These values ​​have been cold and over-efficient in Helsinki.

Martti Paldanus hoped for more beauty in Helsinki and taking a stand from, for example, the Art Nouveau building tradition (HS Opinion 13.7.). He emphasized that it was a value choice.

This is so, but perhaps in a slightly different way than what Paldanus presents. The architecture really reflects our values ​​- and those values ​​have been cold and over-efficient in Helsinki. Power in urban planning has been exercised by the construction industry. We have built, for example, the largest and perhaps also the largest shopping center in the Nordic countries in Pasila. It has absorbed purchasing power from a wide area. We go there by car. Then we wonder when the nice European brick-and-mortar culture doesn’t succeed. Helsinki plans a car city and then solves the problems that have arisen by trying to limit car use. This does not make a good cake.

The built environment should be designed according to the psychological principles that are known to contribute to comfort, well-being and social sustainability. It means a human scale, i.e. a more moderate building height than the current one, more greenery, squares and local services – and fewer mega-shopping centers. These do not arise by themselves, they are decided when the formula is designed. I hope that there will be a discussion about these values ​​before the next municipal elections, so that you know who to vote for.

Harri Heikkilä

Doctor of Arts, Helsinki

