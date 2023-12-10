Reader’s Opinion | Architects, preserve the Merirasti chapel building

The fate of the only building of value in the area is determined on the drawing boards of architectural offices.

Helsinki The architecture competition for Meri-Rasti’s Merirasti multifunctional block started on November 30. The competition makes it possible to preserve or demolish the existing buildings of the block. We appeal to architects: make suggestions in which to preserve the Merirasti chapel building belonging to the block! The fate of the only building of value in the area is determined on the drawing boards of architectural offices.

The future of the building has been open since the congregation gave up the use of the chapel last year. It was not protected in the site plan, but when the plan was being processed, it was assumed that the congregation would continue to operate. The city museum has presented protection. The Pro Meri-Rastila people’s movement suggests that the chapel be repaired as a living space or as a school, kindergarten or youth center. The pop-up cultural space Merirasti now operates in the chapel.

We appeal to the architects’ imagination and skill to avoid unnecessary demolition, but above all to save a piece of the district’s history and identity. In the urban renewal of Meri-Rastila, it is already planned to demolish 40 buildings. In the revolutionary reform, care should be taken to ensure that signs of its history and temporal continuity remain in the area. Erasing everything old is not a solution but a big risk that creates feelings of disrespect, detachment and rootlessness in the residents.

The chapel was designed by the respected architect, Kaarlo Leppänen, who was Alvar Aalto’s right-hand man.

The building history survey describes that “the chapel building contains the elements that were typical of Kaarlo Leppänen’s public works and gave the sites value as representatives of timeless and human-friendly architectural art”. The City Museum states that “Merirasti Chapel is an object that has been invested in during its construction and whose importance and value as a communal building has been highlighted with unique and high-class architecture”.

Architects, don’t go where the fence is lowest. Domestic and international examples show that complementary construction that preserves the old can be wonderfully successful.

Salla Valtari

Anna-Maija Virta

Lea Kahra

Meri-Rastila, Helsinki

