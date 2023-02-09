Reader’s Opinion | Aquatic exercise is an important form of exercise and treatment for cancer patients

The special swimming card has made it possible to carry out self-care in the form of water sports and swimming in an excellent way.

Are followed with concern the news about the intentions of the city of Helsinki to remove the special swimming card from mastectomies (HS 29.1.).

Due to the hydrostatic pressure of water and the effect of activating fluid circulation, water exercise is a primarily important form of exercise and treatment for swelling problems in cancer patients. Swelling increases the susceptibility to skin infections and, for example, erysipelas, which causes permanent changes in the lymphatic vessels of those affected and further worsens the swelling problem. Swelling also limits the mobility of joints and limbs and causes pain.

Water sports play an important role in self-care. It can prevent and treat swelling. It is recommended as a primary form of exercise simply because of the ability of the hydrostatic pressure of the water to activate metabolism and fluid circulation. In addition, other factors that promote health and overall well-being play an important role.

In 2020, 4,885 people fell ill with breast cancer in Finland, of which 573 were from Helsinki. People with other cancers, such as gynecological cancers and prostate cancer, also suffer from problems with the lymphatic circulation and swelling. Granting them a special swimming card would also be justified. Overall, the number of cancers increases every year, and it is important to offer patients the opportunity to self-care. The special swimming card has made it possible to carry out self-care in the form of water sports and swimming in an excellent way.

The Sports Act gives good direction to municipalities. The law says the following about the municipality’s responsibility: Creating general conditions for exercise at the local level is the task of the municipalities. The municipality must create conditions for residents to exercise, for example by organizing exercise services and exercise that promotes health and well-being, taking into account the different target groups.

We want to encourage cancer patients to actively self-care and support their recovery. In the future, issuing a special swimming card to those who have undergone mastectomy saves money on treatment costs and supports comprehensive well-being. We appeal for the preservation of the special swimming card for those who have undergone mastectomy, and we hope that the use of the special swimming card will be possible in the future also for other cancer patients.

Inge-Brit Barkholt

executive director

Kirsi Roos

counseling nurse

Cancer Society of Southern Finland

