Reader’s Opinion | Applying for recruitment training was a big mistake

I had to laid off in the spring of 2020 due to the pandemic, like many others. I was actively looking for a new job, but I did not succeed in finding a new job in similar positions that I have been doing for 25 years. In the end, I decided to apply for te-service’s employment promotion service: Recruitment training combines knowledge-based teaching and on-the-job learning in a cooperative company that needs to recruit new employees.

A couple of weeks before the end of the six-month training, I heard that the company’s situation had changed and that I could not be offered a job. Although the recruiting training ended without results, my wage support dropped by 20 percent. Fortunately, the salary support reform for people over 55 advanced in parliament. Starting in July, a company can receive a 70 percent employment subsidy for ten months when hiring an unemployed job seeker who has reached the age of 55.

I talked with two experts from the Ministry of Labor and Economy who worked on wage support reform. I will soon turn 56 and I have been unemployed as a job seeker in the te service for 36 months, but I do not meet the criteria: I have not been unemployed for at least 24 months in the immediately preceding 28 months.

Recruitment training is considered full-time study, and participating in it breaks the period of unemployment. This critical information is not provided on the website of Te services. According to the expert, this time requirement is absolute. It’s a shame that I didn’t find out about it before applying for the recruitment training.

Te service/municipal experiment should improve its information and ensure that the unemployed have all the necessary information at their disposal. In addition, it is important that the wage support system works fairly and takes into account all the unemployed, including those who have participated in measures promoting employment.

Only unemployed people or those under threat of unemployment can apply for recruitment training, and the training can be interrupted if they accept a job.

It is unreasonable that an active job seeker is punished for participating in activities that promote employment. In the words of Thomas Edison: “I have not failed. I’ve just found 10,000 ways that won’t work.”

