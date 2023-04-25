Reader’s Opinion | Applying for an identity card is often difficult

Permit services are often too far away or there are no free times.

Doing business has increasingly moved to the internet. In sparsely populated areas, online services are often the only option. Using these services requires strong identification, which is usually possible with bank credentials. Unfortunately, these codes cannot be obtained from the bank unless the applicant has an identity card issued by the authority or a valid passport. A driver’s license won’t do either.

My wife injured herself in an accident some time ago. When we applied for accident compensation from the insurance company, the service did not work due to the lack of credentials. We were finally able to apply for compensation with a paper application form.

Wise up from the experience, we decided to get the bank credentials and started looking for an identity card. We live in Keitele. The nearest police permit service is in Viitasaari, about 40 kilometers away. There were no free times for April, May or June. Appointments could not be booked for July. However, we got an appointment in Iisalmi a couple of days later. It is 85 kilometers to Iisalmi.

With your own car, you can get these services from further away, but not everyone has a car. When public transport doesn’t work properly either, it’s extremely difficult to get things done.

Why have important services been down? I can’t believe that the state economy will suffer, even if a few more employees are hired to manage these services. Another possibility would be license service cars, which are apparently already in use in some municipalities.

Kari Väisänen

Boil

