Finland is committed to stopping the loss of nature and restoring biodiversity.

Word nature cover comes from the English term biodiversity loss. Based on research, the main cause of nature loss is human land use: we humans have taken areas from animals and plants for our own use, for example farming, residential areas, roads, forest industry use, our hobbies, such as hunting, or for example livestock breeding, such as reindeer herding. At the same time, we have pushed other species aside.

Finland is committed to stopping the loss of nature and restoring biodiversity. Stopping the loss of nature means stopping the decline of animals and plants.

I say loss the opposite is gain. According to the Cambridge dictionary, it means to achieve something useful, especially over time. So nature has to achieve something in order for it to recover. Recovery means that individual numbers start to rise. Since animals and plants need space, recovery means they need more space. Since no more land is being prepared, recovery means that humans must give up this space to animals and plants.

For example, recovery could be called a nature achievement: nature gains more space for itself. Finland is committed to the fact that Finns give up space and nature achieves it.

Antti Haataja

author, Sipoo

