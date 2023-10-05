Reader’s Opinion | Anger breeds sick young people

Gang involvement is prevented with well-being.

University lecturer Matti Karppa wrote (HS Opinion 1.10.) about the backgrounds behind Swedish gangs. Karppa stated that the root causes can be found in incompetence, marginalization and inequality, when people do not see themselves as part of the national home but as outsiders without a future. I would also like to hear this point of view taken into account by decision-makers in the public debate.

At the moment, we have new generations with immigrant backgrounds, second generation immigrants and Finns, like me, without knowledge of the future that would include us in their plans. We grew and continue to grow in an environment whose atmosphere and decision-making constantly communicates that we are a problem. The real reasons for the symptoms are drowned in an easier and short-sighted cheaper alternative: xenophobia and racism, which ironically is a big reason why we are drifting step by step down the wrong path as a society.

People drift into problematic paths when there is no faith, hope or possibility for another. Anger breeds angry children and sick young people. The only possible antidote to this is well-being. So let’s learn from the mistakes of our neighboring country and invest in well-being, education, residential services and hobbies. Let’s invest and not cut, so that we prevent and prevent the malaise that is spreading among young people, which affects us all.

When did we start believing without questioning that supporting another person’s well-being was beyond us? We don’t live apart from the world, but part of it and each other. At least I believe in Finland, which in the end can only do as well as the weakest people there.

Amani Al-mehsen

trustee in the youth sector, family nurse, political researcher

Tampere

