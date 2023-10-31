Reader’s Opinion | An untreated mind becomes a big bill

One person’s untreated depression can easily bind or even invalidate even a handful of loved ones.

My spouse is moderately or severely depressed. He experienced burnout and applied to public health care for help. He received a long sick leave, some kind of diagnosis and anti-depressants, which messed up not only his mind but also his body. I also received a waiting ticket for therapy. Getting close eye help has been as sticky as walking on tar.

One person’s untreated depression can easily bind or even invalidate even a handful of loved ones. This indirectly results in a large bill for society. We are having a child, and I am afraid that my own worries about our living situation will affect the child’s development. An uncared for parent’s mind is a cost to the future.

I believe that we will divorce faster than my husband can get the help he needs. That too is a wasteful expense in many ways.

Depressed spouse and mother-to-be

