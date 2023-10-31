Tuesday, October 31, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Reader’s Opinion | An untreated mind becomes a big bill

by admin_l6ma5gus
October 30, 2023
in World Europe
0
Reader’s Opinion | An untreated mind becomes a big bill

One person’s untreated depression can easily bind or even invalidate even a handful of loved ones.

My spouse is moderately or severely depressed. He experienced burnout and applied to public health care for help. He received a long sick leave, some kind of diagnosis and anti-depressants, which messed up not only his mind but also his body. I also received a waiting ticket for therapy. Getting close eye help has been as sticky as walking on tar.

One person’s untreated depression can easily bind or even invalidate even a handful of loved ones. This indirectly results in a large bill for society. We are having a child, and I am afraid that my own worries about our living situation will affect the child’s development. An uncared for parent’s mind is a cost to the future.

I believe that we will divorce faster than my husband can get the help he needs. That too is a wasteful expense in many ways.

Depressed spouse and mother-to-be

See also  Press review - Henry Kissinger to 'Der Spiegel': "There is no good historical example" for the war in Ukraine

Exceptionally, we publish the writing with a pseudonym.

The reader’s opinions are speeches written by HS readers, which have been selected and edited by the HS editorial staff. You can leave an opinion piece or familiarize yourself with the principles of writing at the address www.hs.fi/kiryotamielipidekeisuis/.

#Readers #Opinion #untreated #mind #big #bill

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Going against the trend abroad, the dollar rises 0.67% with fiscal fears after Haddad’s speech

Going against the trend abroad, the dollar rises 0.67% with fiscal fears after Haddad’s speech

Recommended

No Result
View All Result