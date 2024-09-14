Reader’s Opinion | An unreasonably high fee is against the doctor’s ethics

Reader’s opinion|The medical association could more effectively resign from excessively high fee demands.

I work at the start, doctors are required to commit to the doctor’s ethical guidelines in a special medical oath. In them, the Hippocratic Oath is a distant background, to which the archiatri (elders of the medical profession) have usually referred when they were overseeing the swearing-in ceremony of new doctors.

The doctor’s ethical guidelines contain in point VIII of the obligation: “The doctor must treat the patient according to this need for help and set his fee based on the work performed. A doctor must not pursue an unjustified material advantage.”

These ethical guidelines are intended for the members of the Medical Association, and not all doctors belong to the association. However, the instructions are generally accepted in medical practice.

Recent the news that a doctor would have demanded up to 10,000 euros as a reward for a weekend on-call at a Lapland health center does not fit well with a doctor’s ethics – that is, with the commitment not to seek unjustified material advantage. The medical association could more effectively – and publicly – resign from this.

In the background, of course, healthcare is drifting into a downward spiral as a result of unfortunate political hand-wringing over the course of many years. Repair work is challenging, but necessary. And the work must start immediately.

Jaakko Kyläsalo

editor, Helsinki

The reader’s opinions are speeches written by HS readers, which are selected and delivered by the HS editors. You can leave an opinion piece or familiarize yourself with the principles of the pieces at www.hs.fi/kiryotamielipidekeisuis/.