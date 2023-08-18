Reader’s Opinion | An organic yard supports children’s learning, well-being and health

Cities and municipalities should protect the preservation of forests near kindergartens and schools.

Outside in the discussion about learning, Mari Parikka-Nihti (HS Opinion 16.8.) pointed out that the yard of a school or kindergarten is also a functional learning environment.

A natural yard is especially good for outdoor teaching. The yard with diverse vegetation offers plenty of opportunities for learning and supports children’s health and well-being. By diversifying urban yards, the impoverishment of nature can be prevented at the same time and the biodiversity strategy of Finland and the EU can be supported.

In our study, beneficial effects on the children’s immune system were observed in just one month, when weed, transplanted grass and planter boxes were brought to the kindergartens’ yards. The microbiota of the children’s skin became similar to that of children in nature daycare centers who often move in the forest. Changes were seen in blood values, which are associated with a lower risk of developing allergies and autoimmune diseases.

The children got stimulation for creative play from the green materials, and movement in the yards increased and became more diverse. Green yards were felt to have a positive effect on mood, endurance and motivation in kindergartens.

Similar benefits of green gardens for children’s well-being, physical activity, concentration and learning have been found in international studies. There is also research evidence of the benefits of teaching outdoors. According to research, childhood nature experiences are important in terms of outdoor activity, well-being and environmental responsibility in adulthood.

We encourage kindergartens and schools to teach outdoors, both in nature and in yards. Cities and municipalities should protect the preservation of forests near kindergartens and schools. As an incentive for the construction of green yards, a state subsidy for improving the physical conditions of kindergarten yards and making them more natural is becoming available.

Riikka Puhakka

academy researcher, University of Helsinki

Juho Rajaniemi

professor of community planning, University of Tampere

Marja Roslund

research doctor, Natural Resources Center

