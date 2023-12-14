Reader's Opinion | An independent audit of the public administration must be ensured

The importance of the audit and the requirements for it grew when the welfare regions began to operate.

Public efficient and lawful use of funds requires a functioning audit market. This is not currently the case in the field of public administration.

The operations and finances of municipalities and welfare regions are inspected by public administration auditors. The auditor inspects their administration and finances from the point of view of compliance with the law.

21 new inspection targets were created in the public administration as a result of the health and safety reform. The importance of the audit and the requirements for it grew when the welfare regions began to operate. Checking the information provided on the basis of financing is an even more important statutory task. The auditor must also take a stand on how the internal audit is organized.

The auditing market was already limited before the social security reform. The market has been dominated by two audit firms. There is no or little competition, and audit costs rise. For example, the Hus corporation and the Pirkanmaa welfare area received only one offer when procuring auditing services.

The primary users of audit report information are the decision-makers and financiers of municipalities and welfare regions. The standard audit report contains little information about the results of the audits. The content of audit reports is guided by the recommendation on good public administration auditing practice. Unfortunately, the recommendation currently creates interpretation difficulties even for the auditors who are obliged to comply with it.

Measures are needed to ensure an independent audit of the public administration, which benefits both the audit targets and the financiers of the operation. For example, a recommendation on a good auditing method needs a reasoned review.

In particular, the state, as a financier of welfare areas, should be interested in the situation of auditing and the auditing market.

Helena Hacklin

auditor, Naantali

Pirjo Räsänen

docent, director of evaluation, Helsinki

