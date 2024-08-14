Reader’s Opinion | An honest conversation with my mother is not possible

Reader’s opinion|For my own mother, maintaining the scenes and blaming others is usual.

Senior mourned in his opinion piece (HS 14.8.)when my own child, who had gone to therapy, had broken the gaps. According to the parent, everything has always been fine and there is no good reason for breaking up. The parent also hoped to resolve the differences through discussion.

My own mother could have written that op-ed. For him, maintaining the scenes, claiming that sick things are normal, and blaming others and labeling them as sick is common. The fault is always in others and he is perfect, at least perfect enough in everything. A real honest conversation has never been and never will be possible with him. Narcissistic rage is waiting behind the door.

Adult decisions must be respected – even when it comes to your own child. You can’t talk things through with all people.

The family is the cruelest

Exceptionally, we publish the writing with a pseudonym.

The reader’s opinions are speeches written by HS readers, which have been selected and edited by the HS editorial board. You can leave an opinion piece or familiarize yourself with the principles of writing at the address www.hs.fi/kiryotamielipidekeisuis/.