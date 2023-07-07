Reader’s Opinion | An apartment hotel is being built in Taivalsaari

In our association’s opinion, the building no longer represents the type of building according to the site plan, i.e. a spa hotel.

Helsingin sanomat newspaper news (19.6.) The permission granted to the Taivalsaari spa hotel by Rikhard Manninen, director of land use of the City of Helsinki, to deviate from the site plan.

In the story, it was said that the information on the website of Töölö Kaupunginosat – Töölö ry about the number of indoor swimming pools in the planned hotel is not correct. It was reported on the website that one indoor swimming pool is coming to the hotel. The hotel will also include a small jacuzzi, but it is not a swimming pool suitable for swimming. The swimming function of the outdoor hot and cold water pools is also questionable from the point of view of their size and depth (1.2 meters and 0.9 meters).

From the association’s point of view, the most important question in the discussion is not the number of swimming pools, but the fact that the purpose of use of the building and the type of building have changed. Based on the current plan, the building under construction in Taivalsaari can only be called a spa with good will, because the number of water elements integral to the building type is negligible (1.5 percent) of the entire floor area of ​​the building. For the sake of comparison, it should be mentioned that the reference plan used as a guideline for the spa hotel site plan change process had more than eight times the pool area.

The central purpose of the site plan change process was to guarantee the extension of the swimming season in the Hietaranta area to year-round. In our association’s opinion, the building no longer represents the type of building according to the site plan, i.e. a spa hotel, but the building must be considered closer to an apartment hotel in terms of space solutions and the nature of its operations, as the developer’s Soulmade hotel in Munich also functions. A kitchen is installed in every hotel room, and the hotel has common living room and kitchen spaces for guests, as well as laundry rooms.

In the reference plan that guides the site plan, the floor area reserved for hotel rooms alone has almost doubled in the new plans, and the number of rooms has also increased by 37 from the reference plan at the time of the site plan.

Töölö Kaupunginosat has appealed the deviation decision together with four other operators to the Helsinki Administrative Court.

Markku Koivusalo

Töölö Kaupunginosat – chairman of Töölö ry

