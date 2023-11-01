Reader’s Opinion | An alcoholic drags loved ones into his illness

A family suffering from alcoholism can be very good at covering up and hiding the matter from outsiders.

About alcoholism when talking, the first thing that comes to mind is the person who got sick. Drinking is thought to affect and hurt only the alcoholic, because it is his own pain and anxiety. In reality, an alcoholic drags loved ones into his illness.

In Finland, about one in five young people feels that their parents’ alcohol use is harmful. Too many adults’ lives are overshadowed by a glass childhood. Because alcoholism is a disease of the whole family, it leaves lifelong traumas for several parties.

Alcoholic unable or unwilling to see the pain of their loved ones – and not many people often see it with them. A family suffering from alcoholism can be very good at covering up and hiding the matter from outsiders. It doesn’t show on the outside. To strangers, the family may seem quite normal.

“ An alcoholic is unable or unwilling to see the pain of his loved ones.

I have noticed that the children of alcoholics are often the most conscientious and accurate students in the class at school. A parent’s drinking creates a constant need to prove that they are good enough. “Maybe if I had brought a better number home, dad wouldn’t drink” – type of thinking must have crossed many people’s heads. Children of alcoholics are accurate and good at reading other people, because they have grown “feeling horns”.

I’m talking of experience. My own father has been an alcoholic almost my entire life. Over the years, I’ve seen him turn from the ever-so-good-natured father into a ticking time bomb: grumpy, impatient and explosive. At the same time, he dragged our whole family into the deep and bottomless abyss of alcoholism. I also know from my own experience that, fortunately, loved ones can heal, even if the alcoholic cannot.

Statistics also support my claim. According to them, alcohol hinders the family life of 140,000 Finns. According to a survey by the Institute of Health and Welfare (2018), 2.6 million Finns have experienced harm caused by someone else’s alcohol use.

The same report also states that almost half a million people have experienced alcohol consumption by a loved one causing serious effects on their lives.

A sober alcoholic says that when he drank, he thought he was the only one with the problem, and in his head he was the only victim. According to him, other people’s wishes, requests and cries for help were just background noise. It is quite difficult to come up with a solution to this problem, because there is really no way to stop drinking and alcoholism.

For loved ones however, more help could be provided for their problems. Even though the alcoholic’s desire to get better comes only from himself, for example, applying to AA could be made a more normal thing.

I strongly believe that alcoholism is just as hard on the alcoholic as it is on their loved ones. Although an alcoholic can never fully recover, those close to them can.

Eighth grade daughter of an alcoholic

Exceptionally, we publish the writing with a pseudonym.

The reader’s opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and edited by the HS editorial board. You can leave an opinion piece or familiarize yourself with the principles of writing at the address www.hs.fi/kiryotamielipidekeisuis/.