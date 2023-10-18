Reader’s Opinion | An aesthetic environment creates well-being

Promoting aesthetic values ​​can improve the quality of life.

Aesthetics is an important part of human well-being, although sometimes it can be thought of as just an unnecessary luxury. Aesthetics is a value that unfortunately is often equated with superficiality, especially in social media.

Many feel, for example, that beauty care raises their self-esteem and shapes their self-image in a positive direction. The promotion of aesthetic values ​​can therefore improve the quality of life. Cosmetic brands are based on people’s desire and need to promote their own well-being through beauty.

The aesthetic environment also creates well-being. A pleasant and peaceful decoration in work and school environments can alleviate stress and improve the state of mind. The appearance of archive clothes can also affect the attitude to work and study.

The most central way in which aesthetics affects our well-being is its ability to provide life-enriching emotions that we are not always aware of. Aesthetics, with its versatility, can add joy and meaning to life.

Nella Söderholm

student, Helsinki

