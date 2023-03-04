Reader’s Opinion | Alternatives are needed for Finnish mortgages

Diversifying the interest rate risk of the housing loan portfolio is in the interest of the Finnish national economy.

Nordic chief analyst Jan von Gerich comments on the harmful effects of rising interest rates on the Finnish economy, for example through mortgages (HS 25.2.). In the story, the remarkably large share of variable-rate loans in Finland’s mortgage portfolio was partly explained “in the country’s way”.

The phenomenon can be traced back to the 1990s. In the years following the recession, the interest rate in Finland fell sharply, and the interest rates on previously granted fixed-rate loans were clearly higher than prevailing market rates. If the borrower wanted to cancel the old fixed-rate contract before the due date, the bank charged him the difference between the contract interest rate and the prevailing market interest rate for the final loan period.

Dismantling cost could be considerable, roughly, for example, a three percent interest rate difference over a five-year loan term resulted in a liquidation penalty of approximately 15 percent for the loan capital. These costs were often considered unreasonable, and banks were urged to abandon them.

The demolition costs were not about banks’ greed. The bank typically protects its interest rate risk associated with a fixed-rate loan, that is, in simplified terms, when granting a loan, it promises to pay a fixed interest rate to another market party in accordance with the prevailing interest rate. If the granted housing loan is subsequently liquidated and the liquidation cost is “reasonable”, the loss remains to be paid by the bank.

The natural consequence of this is that banks will try to avoid a possible cost trap in the future and stop marketing long fixed-rate loans. The same phenomenon is currently being discussed in relation to fixed-price electricity contracts.

Loans until last year, the meaning of interest hedging was questioned in the media, firstly because interest rates were not believed to rise, and secondly because selling hedging is a profitable business for banks.

It is good to remember that no economist, banker or professor can predict future interest rates. A variable-rate loan can still be a good option for a household with stable income and savings as buffers. If future interest costs are a concern, it might be worth paying something for peace of mind.

“ The tools to diversify mortgages exist.

In the new in the interest rate environment, it would also be a great opportunity to expand the Finnish mortgage selection. For example, in Denmark and the United States, a typical mortgage is 30 years with a fixed interest rate, and the borrower has the right to early repayment without the cost of demolition. In this case, the protection of the risk related to demolition is priced as part of the total interest of the loan. Such a flexible loan could be implemented in Finland as well.

The tools to diversify Finnish mortgages exist. I challenge the banks to compete with the product development of the industry and the media to familiarize themselves with the different options thoroughly. Diversifying the interest rate risk of the housing loan portfolio is in the interest of the Finnish national economy.

Antti Suhonen

working life professor of finance

Aalto University School of Economics

