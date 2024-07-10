Reader’s Opinion | All thoughts and values ​​are a product of their time

Reader’s opinion|A jurist can tell you about the content of the constitution, but his view on its interpretation or amendment is just an opinion.

Academician Martti Koskenniemi has emphasized that the constitution, instead of being an individual act, is a fabric that is the foundation of our entire world of values, which everyone must treat with respect. It can be broken, but then something very big is lost. Is it really so?

Roughly to put it simply, western justice is based on the idea that a person is capable of distinguishing good from evil with his reason. In the Middle Ages, Western thinkers came to the idea that a ruler can legitimately enact laws as long as he follows the justice of nature.

However, English thinkers did not follow this idea but emphasized that justice is realized when, instead of the ruler, the courts and their learned judges follow natural justice. For them, the laws of the prince and parliament were a usurpation of power.

In the definition of legality and human rights, the principles of natural law gained a strong position in the 17th and 18th centuries. However, in continental Europe, supported by nationalism, the sovereignty of princes, i.e. states, in legislation began to be emphasized. The British world again did not follow the others, but there was still a search for universal justice to justify all power.

“ The sciences are not unlimited in their methodological abilities.

When Germany was destroyed in the Second World War, its cultural, doctrinal and scientific status also collapsed. The same thing happened to the legal thinking that prevailed in Germany. Thus, Anglo-American legal philosophy began to have a strong influence in the West. It landed in Finland in the sphere of philosophy and political movement in the 1960s, progressed from there to legal circles in the 1970s, and finally penetrated the administration of justice and laws after the 1980s.

Last in the past few days, it has been discussed how the constitution can be violated. One dimension of the discussion has been the competence of different disciplines in this debate. The sciences are not unlimited in their methodological abilities. Scientists sometimes step outside the scope of their own discipline to express legitimate but political views, dressed in the clothes of science. It is therefore worth observing at what level the conversation is going.

If we are talking about the written law, the jurist is able to say what his science allows and what not. If, on the other hand, we want to expand the field of law beyond the written law to the interpretation of the courts, to the studies of legal scholars and finally to the thoughts of philosophers about justice, we step outside the law school. Then we are in a field where other disciplines can be more competent. Then we also move on to the discussion about natural law, which is behind the Western concept of law, but which was later limited to rules written about the arbitrariness of opinions.

Justice is a matter of opinion. Philosophical argumentation is based on rational reflection of one’s own and other’s timeless thoughts. Historians, on the other hand, find this problematic, because all ideas and values ​​are always a product of their own time and environment.

A jurist can say within the framework of his science whether the wording of the constitution prohibits enacting a limited exception law. In contrast, his view on interpretation and amending the entire constitution is just an opinion. Our entire western world of values ​​supports the fact that parliament has the power to change, reform and decide. I just hope that the action is not taken lightly.

Jukka Korpela

professor of history

Joensuu

