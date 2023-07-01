Reader’s Opinion | All effort is valuable

Sole proprietors operate in a network-like manner, enabling a livelihood for many others.

Veera Luoma-aho wrote (HS 18.6.) About Finland’s business structure and the number of sole proprietors. There are approximately 200,000 sole proprietors in Finland, which is two-thirds of our company field.

Each of them is a valuable part of our business ecosystem.

As a response to the change in working life, a flexible, versatile and organically changing sole proprietorship has emerged, partly as a counter force to the old structures of working life. Working life requires flexibility, agility, an entrepreneurial approach, networks and global operations. This is exactly what sole proprietors have to offer.

Sole proprietors operate in a network-like manner, enabling a livelihood for many others. Finnish entrepreneurs understand this value. It can also be seen in our influence and services.

The threshold for hiring has also increased the number of sole proprietors: It has been seen as less risky to buy services and work input from another sole proprietor than to hire the first employee.

Orpo’s government’s program includes actions that promote the first employee’s salary, such as making it easier for individual-based termination and deadlines, and not paying the first sick leave allowance. Although growing a company is not the goal of all sole proprietors, incentives must be created for this.

In terms of housing allowance, an entrepreneur differs from others in that his income is taken into account as his income according to the Entrepreneur’s Pension Act, not the entrepreneur’s actual income. The Yel income is confirmed by the pension company selling the pension insurance.

According to the government program, the entrepreneur’s housing allowance would take into account the actual income in the future. In this case, the benefit can be targeted more precisely at low-income entrepreneurs.

Above all, it would be important that social security structures should also be able to adapt to changes in working life so that trust is created between entrepreneurs and the system.

Sonja Antosalo

sole entrepreneurship expert, Suomen Yrittäjät

