Reader’s Opinion | Age discrimination in the job search is almost never avoided

The person making the hiring decision may feel that hiring someone more qualified than themselves is a risk.

Age discrimination is a constant topic of conversation, even though the employment rate of adults has somewhat improved in recent years.

It has been discussed why, despite having sufficient abilities and skills, an older person is often not hired. Perhaps the most important, little-noticed reason is that the decisive decision to hire a new person is made by senior middle management, who are typically in their 30s and 40s.

A superior who is younger than the applicant naturally perceives hiring a person with more experience, better education and a sea record as a risk. Teaching an older person “the ways of the house” can cause problems, and one’s own operating principles may also be questioned. Instead, a young person, without previous experience, adapts naturally.

Hiring a qualified older person can also be a risk in terms of your own career development. In the following organizational changes, the subordinate may become a competitor, age is no longer a decisive factor in internal company changes. It can be a significant advantage or even a requirement in the selection for director and manager level positions.

Tarmo Anttalainen

Espoo

The reader’s opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and edited by the HS editorial team. You can leave an opinion piece or familiarize yourself with the principles of writing at the address www.hs.fi/kiryotamielipidekeisuis/.