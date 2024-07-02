Reader’s Opinion | Age discrimination continues to hinder productivity growth

Reader’s opinion|Ageism happens all the time, even though aging, if anything, is equal.

It is unfathomable that the chronological age still determines the individual, even though the individual’s ability to function is different from his age. The head of the state may very well be over seventy, but the employee is not. Older workers are constantly subjected to negative prejudice and age discrimination, which is the most invisible form of discrimination. Who would want to be publicly profiled as a company that only hires people under the age of 35?

The Equality Act clearly states that no one may be discriminated against based on age. A prohibition of discrimination is included in the Employment Contracts Act. In the Criminal Code, it is considered punishable if an employer puts someone in an obviously unequal or inferior position based on age. And yet, ageism happens all the time, even though aging, if anything, is equal.

The change in the demographic structure, where the number of elderly people is constantly increasing, challenges the future of the welfare state. Consequently, working careers must be extended. In order for this to be possible at all, the continuous development of work well-being and bringing flexibility to work are key. Developing well-being at work is in everyone’s interest, because everyone will inevitably age.

Since the labor force is aging and thus constantly decreasing, it is clear that we also need foreign labor to secure a balanced population structure. It is estimated that in 2040 already a quarter of citizens will be over 65 years old. That’s why I think it’s completely contradictory that companies are competing for young employees at the same time when there is a huge unused skill potential in the elderly group. The current government is implementing a lot of working life reforms, but unfortunately, the actions to employ the elderly have so far remained almost non-existent. How long can we afford to leave this skilled reserve unused?

Ulla Grönberg

Riihimäki

The reader’s opinions are speeches written by HS readers, which are selected and delivered by the HS editors. You can leave an opinion piece or familiarize yourself with the principles of the pieces at www.hs.fi/kiryotamielipidekeisuis/.