Reader’s Opinion | Adult social work plays an important role in social services

Reader’s opinion|The weakening of social security, combined with the rise in the cost of living, increases the uncertainty of adult social work clients about the continuity of livelihood and housing.

The government The additional cuts to social care agreed in the framework crisis raise concerns in adult social work. The changes made to the Income Support Act, the most recent of which entered into force in April, as well as other cuts made by the government to social security, are already increasing the need for adult social work services, burdening them even more. The risk is that customers in the weakest position will not get the support they need in time or will be completely without it.

In adult social work work extensively on challenges and crises in different areas of life, such as housing, functional capacity and social well-being. This requires familiarization with the customer’s individual situation and consideration based on it. Adult social work in Uusimaa’s regions has suffered from staff shortages in some places for a long time and employee turnover is high. At worst, one employee has more than a hundred customers instead of the 35–50 customers recommended by the trade union.

At the same time as customers’ concerns about their life situations have increased, the number of notifications from Kela for adult social work and requests for opinions from social care has increased manifold. This puts more pressure on the work, which has long been focused only on solving acute customer situations. There are few resources for preventive and long-term change work.

“ The difficulties of adult social work clients often remain invisible in the public debate.

It is likely, that the number of applications for supplementary and preventive income support will also increase. These forms of discretionary income support are often sought as a last resort for adult social work in the welfare area. As a result of the structural changes in social security, the decision on whether to support the customer in housing costs, for example, ultimately rests on the shoulders of the individual employee. Conflicting expectations for the role of adult social work increase the ethical stress experienced by employees and contribute to the holding power of the field.

The weakening of social security, combined with the increase in the cost of living, increases our customers’ uncertainty about the continuity of livelihood and housing. At worst, they lead to debt or homelessness. Despite their best efforts, not everyone has the actual opportunity to move to a cheaper apartment that meets Kela’s rent standards. We are also concerned about the social effects of the cuts, such as the segregation of residential areas and the accumulation of disadvantage also in families with children.

In adult social work who work are highly educated social professionals who have the skills and desire to do impressive work with a diverse clientele. The difficulties experienced by our customers often remain invisible in the public debate. We wish professionals realistic opportunities to work for the well-being of customers and a better society.

On behalf of the Uusimaa adult social work network

Tove Bergström

social worker, Master of Political Science

Kaisa Palomäki

social worker, Master of Political Science

Kaisa Saarinen

social worker, Master of Political Science

The reader’s opinions are speeches written by HS readers, which are selected and delivered by the HS editors. You can leave an opinion piece or familiarize yourself with the principles of the pieces at www.hs.fi/kiryotamielipidekeisuis/.