Reader’s Opinion | Adult education support enables meaningful career paths

The model should be developed in such a way that it encourages the accumulation of skills and also enables family members to study in the future.

Minister of Labour Arto Satonen write (HS Opinion 31.7.) that the costs of adult education support are greater than the benefits. The Minister of Labor evaluates the importance of various support activities only from the point of view of the state economy, not of the individual, companies or municipal employer.

Adult education support is used both for a change of field and for additional training within the same field: a sales professional changes career to a coder, a classroom teacher studies the qualification of a special education teacher, and a person trained as a community nurse seeks new challenges by training as a nurse. We have a crying shortage of all these professionals.

A stressful working life also makes you think about a change of industry. If the current job is physically or mentally too demanding, it may be better to retrain for new tasks than to take a long sick leave.

If, according to Satonen, adult education support does not work the way the Ministry of Finance wants, why is it proposed to be abolished? The model should be developed in such a way that it encourages the accumulation of skills and also enables family members to study in the future.

If the adult education subsidy planned by the government is removed, it will put even more pressure on young people to choose their own field of study. There seems to be no more room for missteps or changes in direction. Just knowing about different opportunities also motivates and increases the courage to try different career paths.

Adult education support is a significant model for ensuring an increase in the level of competence and a person’s personal well-being. I hope the government will think carefully before scrapping a system that has enabled meaningful new career paths.

Jouni Ovaska

Member of Parliament (Central)

Tampere

The reader’s opinions are speeches written by HS readers, which are selected and delivered by the HS editors. You can leave an opinion piece or familiarize yourself with the principles of writing at the address www.hs.fi/kiryotamielipidekeisuis/.