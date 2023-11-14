Reader’s Opinion | Additional resources should be directed to basic services in welfare areas

The money reserved for the withdrawal of Kela compensations and the new Kela compensation model is not enough to implement a comprehensive model.

Private doctors Kela compensations will be increased at the beginning of 2024, and the government has also started planning a new Kela compensation model. Soste sees risks in the reform. The goal of breaking up treatment queues is good, but supporting private healthcare increases the fragmentation of limited resources and probably also attracts doctors away from welfare areas.

The clients of health centers are many people who need services, in which case it is necessary to take care of the multiprofessional complex of care. Continuity of treatment has also been studied as an essential factor from the point of view of cost-effectiveness and patient satisfaction. This does not happen with individual visits to a private doctor. Especially if the necessary laboratory and imaging examinations are directed to the public side, the result is additional work for the public sector, and the follow-up procedures are also left to the doctors in the welfare areas.

The money allocated in the public finance plan for the years 2024–2027 for the withdrawal of Kela compensations and the new Kela compensation model is not enough to implement a comprehensive model. It would be more reasonable to focus the money on the development of the welfare regions’ own services, for example, own team models and on-site medical practice, and on strengthening human resources. However, if the new model is implemented, it must be implemented in a limited area and for a limited period of time, so that the effects of the model on health service users and welfare areas can be comprehensively evaluated.

Kati Myllymäki

medical consultant, specialist doctor

Miriam Tran Minh

specialist

Soste – Finnish Social and Health Association

