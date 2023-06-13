Reader’s Opinion | Add nature to the city

In urban planning, it is even more important to pay attention to the quantity and quality of contact with nature.

Aki SinkkonenOlli Laitinen and Marja Roslund encouraged in their article “A green environment can protect against atopic dermatitis” (HS Opinion 6.6.) parents of small children to take their children to nature nearby.

Land use and built environment planning can be used to influence the quantity, quality and accessibility of nearby nature in cities. The close proximity to nature and the amount of contact with nature have many proven well-being and health effects. The natural environment, among other things, encourages movement, and urban green areas reduce susceptibility to infection. Local nature is especially important for children and the elderly, whose circle of life is typically limited to close to home.

Since the living environment of more and more people is urban and the population is also aging, it is increasingly important to pay attention to the quantity and quality of nature contacts in urban planning. Should the slogan “more city in the city” be changed to “more nature in the city”?

Helka-Liisa Hentilä

Director of the Recipe Research Consortium, professor of community planning, University of Oulu

