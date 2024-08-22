Reader’s Opinion | Access to treatment for patients must be accelerated

Reader’s opinion|One way could be to direct health center patients to the private sector in a coordinated manner and decrease the welfare area.

In health centers there is a shortage of doctor’s appointments, people get sick and accumulate expensive medical debt. At the same time, the private sector attracts doctors with flexible working conditions and the opportunity to work as an entrepreneur.

The government aims to reduce the medical debt of primary care by increasing Kela compensation for private doctors. This can be helpful, especially for one-off ailments, but for severe ailments and multi-morbidities, a single visit to a private doctor is unlikely to be beneficial. It is estimated that those who already use private sector services and do not typically do business at a health center will benefit the most from the compensation. Support can also be transferred directly to the prices of the private service provider.

A more targeted and better way in terms of continuity of care could be, for example, to refer health center patients to the private sector in a coordinated manner and to decrease the welfare area. In such a model, the health center could continue to assess the need for treatment, but also refer suitable and willing patients to a private doctor familiar with health center work. The patient would pay the same visit fee for the visit as when doing business in a health center, and the final bill would be paid by the wellness area.

As expected, this would speed up access to treatment and could encourage health center doctors, who are often already working part-time, to partly also work privately, making better use of the doctors’ working time. Ideally, the nurse could refer the patient to the health center’s own doctor who knows the population, but privately. The model would naturally be more expensive than the Kela replacement model, but those who need it the most would get a doctor’s appointment. Even a doctor’s visit on the public side has a big price tag. The longer diseases are not treated, the more expensive their treatment becomes.

Jouni Kasso

occupational health doctor, Tampere

