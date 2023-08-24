Reader’s Opinion | Abolishing adult education support would hit female-dominated fields hard

Adult education support should not be scrapped.

In public in the discussion, the abolition of adult education support is justified with arguments that should be examined more closely.

About half of the recipients of adult education support study social welfare or humanities and education. There is a significant labor shortage of experts in these fields, such as community nurses, nurses and early childhood education teachers. Abolishing the support would hit these female-dominated sectors the hardest.

Wage earners who have graduated from the trade often have a tight budget with student and housing loans and interest payments. Thanks to adult education support, the wage earner is able to complete additional studies without a complete collapse of income. With its reform of adult education support in 2020, the previous government encouraged people to study alongside work instead of taking full-time study leave. The reform reduced the total amount of paid adult education support, but increased the number of students receiving support.

The amount of adult education support is smaller than earnings-related unemployment insurance and it is taxable income. In addition to support, it is possible to get a student loan, but not a student grant. Other benefits reduce the amount of adult education support.

Support for wage earners is financed partly by unemployment insurance premiums collected from wage earners and partly by employers. Only adult education support for entrepreneurs is paid for with state tax funds, which accounts for less than 1.5 percent of the total amount. You can get support for studies after eight years of work experience for a maximum of two years, but many use that shorter period to obtain, for example, the training required for new qualification requirements.

The entire adult education subsidy is born from the idea that a small part of the pot collected through unemployment insurance premiums is used to prevent unemployment and make the labor market more flexible. Updating skills and new training opportunities are an essential part of developing working life and responding to changes.

Abolishing the entire system is therefore not wise from the point of view of continuous learning, because companies and the public sector need competence. Abolition will not bring significant budget savings either. The support system should rather be developed through evaluation to better serve the needs of working life, for example in sectors with a labor shortage and in groups of wage earners with little education.

Tuula Haatainen

chairman of the education committee (sd), in the government of Minister of Labor Sanna Marin (sd).

