Reader’s Opinion | Abandoning mediation would weaken the position of those who have experienced intimate partner violence

The person who uses violence is supported in mediation to take genuine responsibility for his act.

Mediation supports the safety and growth of the parties involved in intimate partner violence towards non-violence. The violence that has occurred is recognized and acknowledged, which is the basis for surviving and renouncing violence. Mediation promotes the application of professional services developed for parties to violence.

Mediation of domestic violence is, however, being abandoned. Intimate relationship violence is seen as a gender-based problem, which involves the subordinate position of those who experienced violence in relation to those who used it. In addition, mediation is presented as a way to get away with a lesser crime.

In mediation please note that the service is not suitable for all cases of intimate partner violence. Trained professionals are responsible for starting the process, and the mediation is initiated on a well-considered basis. The parties to mediation are always initially met separately. In this way, the safety of the person who has experienced violence is taken care of. Mediation will be suspended if problems arise.

Based on the Government’s research and the reports of the Institute of Health and Welfare, mediation benefits the majority of those who go through it. They consider the outcome fair and recommend mediation. A functioning service should not be terminated because some people feel disappointed about it.

“ The handling of the crime does not end with mediation.

Research are criticized because of the limitation of the material. However, existing research data does not support giving up mediation. It is meaningful to increase the research so that the trust towards mediation could be collective.

Gender does not divide people into those who use violence and those who experience it. In addition to hetero couples, mediation is used by various minorities. Mediation also deals with violence between siblings or between children and parents. Mediation is often referred to in cases where both parties have been violent.

Domestic violence is always a crime subject to official prosecution. Regardless of mediation, the application of punishment is in the hands of the police and the prosecutor. The handling of the crime does not end with mediation. The process must be independent of the police and prosecutor’s decision to seek punishment.

For a crime the punishment given and the help given to those involved in the crime are different things. Punishment is an important message about what society thinks about the act. The fear of punishment or receiving it rarely reduces the recurrence of violence.

The person who uses violence is supported in mediation to take genuine responsibility for his act. If there was only waiting for legal proceedings and punishment, change or taking responsibility may never happen. A lot of young people, even minors, apply for mediation for the first time. Mediation is a valuable early intervention service for them. Mediation accelerates the calming down of the situation in everyday life, thereby increasing the safety of those who have experienced violence.

Tomi Timperi

executive director

Miessakit ry

