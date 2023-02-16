Reader’s Opinion | A young person who uses substances needs a companion

We should direct know-how and resources to how to reduce the harms of substance abuse and tackle the causes that cause problem use in particular.

Young people the poignant substance abuse news is dark: Finland is the top country in the European Union in the number of drug-related deaths among young people under the age of 25. There are also minors in the group. What can we do about it?

Intoxicants appear in young people’s lives at different levels: as youthful experiments, individual excesses, but also as a symptom of more serious crimes and intoxicants. In particular, young people with more severe symptoms are in dire need of comprehensive support for everyday life, much more than just substance-related intervention.

Some of our young clients have experienced traumatizing events, and for many, intoxicants are a way to regulate their own emotions. Giving it up can be scary. Many also have a strong anti-authority attitude and mistrust of the services offered by society.

Young needs a companion and a creator of faith that a drug-free life is possible and that there are other ways to face setbacks and anxiety. At best, the young person is made to trust that society’s services are also for him.

Addiction disease is quite complex even in adults. A lot of flexibility is especially needed for young people. It is unreasonable to expect a young person with a substance abuse problem to participate in an activity that supports abstinence at a certain time of the day – and if it happens to be a bad day at that time, the opportunity will pass or the next opportunity will have to wait too long. A young person’s experience of time is different from that of adults, and therefore quick reaction is particularly important.

“ Substances are a way for many to regulate their emotions.

shall we go enough discussions with young people about why substances are used? Is the demand for complete abstinence always justified? Young people who, for one reason or another, are not yet ready to stop but would like to reduce their use, are easily left without support. This is always a big risk for the spiral to deepen.

The phenomenon has many causes, and the country is full of amazing professionals who try their best around this theme as well. Along with professionals, the expertise of experienced experts could be utilized more widely than at present. Trained experience experts can play a role that combines peer-to-peer and safe adulthood in the everyday lives of young people. With the cooperation of experienced experts and professionals, it is possible to speed up the creation of confidential contact with young people and thus promote breaking away from the cycle of crime and substance abuse.

This one in addition, we need a change in both the service structure and the way of thinking behind it.

Young people use drugs. Instead of denying it, we should direct our know-how and resources to how to reduce the harms and tackle especially the causes that cause problematic use. Here, on the other hand, it is essential to understand what youth is and how the reality of a young person works.

Heikki Turkka

team manager for youth crime and conflict work

Aseman Lapset ry

The reader’s opinions are speeches written by HS readers, which are selected and delivered by the HS editors. You can leave an opinion piece or familiarize yourself with the principles of writing at the address www.hs.fi/kiryotamielipidekeisuis/.