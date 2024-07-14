Reader’s Opinion | A young person who has committed crimes also wants to be part of the group

Reader’s opinion|In my work as a criminal sanctions worker, I face young people sentenced to community sanctions behind their actions and convictions.

Youth is a time of experiments and breaking boundaries, but also an important period of growth into adulthood and the formation of identity. In my work as a criminal sanctions worker, I face young people sentenced to community sanctions behind their actions and convictions. In statistics, they are juvenile delinquents. At the same time, these young people who have committed crimes are also young people who have a need to understand themselves and the world around them, a need to think well of themselves, and a need to experience respect and connection with others.

Most know about prison, but how many know that every day, on average, more than 3,700 people serve their sentence in freedom without going to prison? In 2022, the courts sentenced a total of 691 cases of conditional imprisonment and supervision for crimes committed under the age of 21. In 2023, an average of 454 young people under the age of 21 served community sanctions every day. In the first half of 2024, a total of 1,771 sanction clearance statements regarding young crime suspects were requested from the Criminal Sanctions Institute.

My job with young people sentenced to community sanctions, there is a legal-administrative enforcement of the sanctions and an effort to influence the risk of repeating the crime by reducing it. I talk with young people about, for example, intoxicants and crimes, thoughts and feelings, choices and taking responsibility. My work is also about providing human contact and support, strengthening hope and seeing the good in people themselves.

“ Young people should be made to stick to society.

Community sanctions include conditions and obligations. For the duration of the sentence, a supervisor is appointed to the convict, whose task is to familiarize himself with his living conditions and to monitor the changes that occur in them, as well as to support his readiness to function in an acceptable manner in society.

My work is also network work, which I often do with child protection or aftercare, as well as service guidance for society’s basic services, because work that promotes social survival and crime prevention is also done in social and healthcare substance abuse and mental health services, youth work, Kela, and education and employment services. I have seen when support is received and how it can help at best. I have also seen when help is not wanted or received and what it can lead to in the worst case.

Among belonging is a basic human need. Participation is joining, being in relationships, participating and influencing, which is realized in the interaction between the individual and the community. However, the penal system is not a community to belong to. Conversely, a society that commits to promoting youth inclusion can make young people attached to society. So let’s make sure that every young person can feel that they belong in society and in our communities.

Annina Vilkas

social worker (yamk)

criminal sanctions worker, Tampere community sanctions office

