Reader’s Opinion | A young person moving in on their own should learn the tricks of the household well in advance

Reader’s opinion|You don’t learn everyday skills by snapping your fingers.

Riitta Järvinen wrote (HS Opinion 24.6.), how it would not be good for a young person to live alone immediately after moving out of his childhood family. Living in a cell has its own challenges, and they are especially accentuated when the residents do not know each other beforehand. On the other hand, if living together is based on a joint decision or the new resident is chosen by the people living in the apartment, the success rate for a smooth everyday life will probably be higher.

We crave community, attachment to something. At best, cohabitation can offer this. However, co-living requires cooperation and everyday skills, without which living can become unbearable for all parties involved. A young person does not learn these skills by snapping their fingers.

In recent decades, everyday skills have weakened and competence has become polarized. Not all families cook or eat together anymore. In the lives of many young people, hobbies, screens and the entertainment of life swallow up time from everyday training. However, skills can only be learned by persistently doing and experimenting. The practice continues after moving from the childhood home, and many things only become concrete at this stage. Housing involves a huge amount of tacit information, which is impossible to obtain other than by doing it yourself or together.

According to my experience, there are mainly two schools of thought for parents when it comes to learning everyday skills. Others think that skills should be taught at home and that this is the parents’ responsibility. For others, “Siberia teaches”. Unfortunately, not everyone has parents to train with. Without support, by practicing alone, you can learn so badly the hard way that you have to sort out the mess years later, for example in the form of a withdrawal.

There is also a third way. In the household, these living and everyday skills are taught, together with peers. The contents are based on researched information and are up-to-date with today’s everyday requirements. We live in a very different reality than a generation or two ago. So we also need completely new kinds of skills and thinking.

In primary school, the household has an extremely important place. Its teachings should be extended even more strongly to the joint phase of independence, for example to upper secondary and vocational education. With strong everyday skills, young people gain experiences of success and resilience in their lives.

Sallaroosa Häme

home economics teacher, Helsinki

The reader’s opinions are speeches written by HS readers, which have been selected and edited by the HS editorial staff. You can leave an opinion piece or familiarize yourself with the principles of writing at the address www.hs.fi/kiryotamielipidekeisuis/.